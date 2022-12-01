The Spar board is in deep conflict with its franchisees and its independence is in considerable doubt, given chair Graham O'Connor’s former role as CEO
A string of confidential Steinhoff documents lays bare the mechanics of the dodgy dealings in Europe responsible for the vast majority of the R106bn fraud
South Africa had 200,000 new HIV infections in 2021, according to UNAids. A new injection called CAB-LA could be a game-changer
Politically the recommendation emboldens Ramaphosa’s enemies in the ANC — of whom there are many — and also hobbles his bid for a second term at the helm of the ruling party
The cracks in the governing party’s approach to the transition in 1994 are partly behind the economic crisis we sit with today, writes Pieter du Toit in his new book
The recent Namibian case of Naanda vs Fredrik holds a warning for all would-be buyers of property.
It concerns a house that Megameno Naanda bought from Gerhardus Fredrik in 2017. The seller was married in community of property and the house he sold to Naanda formed part of the joint estate with his wife, Hilma...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
CARMEL RICKARD: First ask the wife what she thinks
A Namibian homebuyer has found out the hard way that you can’t ask too many questions before parting with your cash
The recent Namibian case of Naanda vs Fredrik holds a warning for all would-be buyers of property.
It concerns a house that Megameno Naanda bought from Gerhardus Fredrik in 2017. The seller was married in community of property and the house he sold to Naanda formed part of the joint estate with his wife, Hilma...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.