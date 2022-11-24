The Sibanye CEO’s Stillwater deal was either genius or pot luck — or both. The company’s gamble on lithium is trickier to call
It’s the country’s largest polluter, and is doing more than most. But there are serious holes in its climate policy
Technology is helping to turn the war against wildlife poaching
It bills itself as the ‘friendly’, family store wherever you are. But revelations in court suggest it’s been less than friendly to the owners operating the stores bearing its name. And its tactics ...
NoViolet Bulawayo’s latest book, ‘Glory’, portrays Zimbabwe’s post-liberation tragedy in a satire inspired by George Orwell
Could a new decision by three judges of Lesotho’s high court help temper the dispute between Maseru and Frazer Solar, a German manufacturer of alternative energy systems? South Africa will certainly be hoping so: if not, Lesotho’s supply of millions of cubic metres of water to the country could be at risk.
The dispute dates back to 2018, when Temeki Tšolo, then minister without portfolio in the Lesotho prime minister’s office, signed a supply agreement with Frazer Solar. That contract was for the company to supply solar heaters, lights and other systems for Lesotho. In terms of the contract, Maseru was obliged to borrow €100m (about R1.78bn in today’s terms) from German financial institutions to pay for the lights and other costs...
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
CARMEL RICKARD: Lesotho’s ministerial malfeasance may affect South African water supply
If a German alternative energy company continues its legal action against Lesotho over a disputed €100m contract, South Africa may feel the fallout
Could a new decision by three judges of Lesotho’s high court help temper the dispute between Maseru and Frazer Solar, a German manufacturer of alternative energy systems? South Africa will certainly be hoping so: if not, Lesotho’s supply of millions of cubic metres of water to the country could be at risk.
The dispute dates back to 2018, when Temeki Tšolo, then minister without portfolio in the Lesotho prime minister’s office, signed a supply agreement with Frazer Solar. That contract was for the company to supply solar heaters, lights and other systems for Lesotho. In terms of the contract, Maseru was obliged to borrow €100m (about R1.78bn in today’s terms) from German financial institutions to pay for the lights and other costs...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.