Opinion / In Good Faith

CARMEL RICKARD: Namibia’s police on wrong side of the law

It’s a serious matter when malicious charges are based on fabrication, as it erodes public faith in law enforcement

10 November 2022 - 05:00

On the issue of bloody-mindedness, tinged with more than a little corruption and other impropriety, Namibian police are up there with the meanest.

That much became clear, yet again, when the high court in Windhoek had to consider whether to award damages for malicious prosecution by the police...

