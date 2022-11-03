×

Opinion / In Good Faith

CARMEL RICKARD: Xenophobia hits the normally staid courts of Lesotho

Lesotho’s Constitutional Court has held fast against ‘racist ... unbecoming ... and downright insulting’ expressions of Sinophobia in a recent election-related judgment

03 November 2022 - 05:00

Xenophobia — something hardly unique to South Africa — has now clearly hit even the normally staid courts of Lesotho.

Ahead of the country’s October 7 election, six applicants — the Christian Advocates & Ambassadors Association and five of its members — filed a case asking that a naturalised Chinese man, Zhen Yu Shao, be barred from standing as a candidate...

