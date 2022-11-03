Analysts reckon that Gold Fields’s investors will vote yes for Yamana Gold — if only because there’s no real alternative
Africa’s largest sugar producer is in business rescue and its banks clearly need convincing that it's worth saving
Naspers and Prosus shareholders won’t quickly recover hundreds of billions in value lost over the past two years
Fifteen years ago, SA’s blue chip construction firms dominated the JSE’s leaderboard. Since then, some have collapsed, or quit the industry. And more casualties could follow
A glut of excellent pieces is up for grabs. The FM picks our top lots in this approaching bonanza of buying
Xenophobia — something hardly unique to South Africa — has now clearly hit even the normally staid courts of Lesotho.
Ahead of the country’s October 7 election, six applicants — the Christian Advocates & Ambassadors Association and five of its members — filed a case asking that a naturalised Chinese man, Zhen Yu Shao, be barred from standing as a candidate...
CARMEL RICKARD: Xenophobia hits the normally staid courts of Lesotho
Lesotho’s Constitutional Court has held fast against ‘racist ... unbecoming ... and downright insulting’ expressions of Sinophobia in a recent election-related judgment
