Shares in the retailer have seesawed wildly since it first released a trading update in early October, and analysts are split over its prospects
A hot-tempered court spat with the SA Reserve Bank reveals that Markus Jooste’s alleged girlfriend, Berdine Odendaal, may have received R60.5m that originated with Steinhoff
Godongwana’s MTBPS contains promising signs of a fiscal turnaround, but sustaining these gains will be tough in the absence of faster growth
Xi Jinping looks unassailable after his re-election at the recent Chinese Communist Party congress. SA’s economy could feel the pinch as he turns his focus towards security amid rising tensions with ...
Built 100 years ago, the hotel has been overhauled to tap into the revival of Cape Town’s Sea Point area among the young and trendy
Here, for once, is something vaguely positive to say about South Africa and corruption: we’re marginally better than Russia and China at enforcing policies aimed at reducing international bribery.
The assessment comes in a report by Transparency International on the way signatories to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation & Development (OECD) anti-bribery convention are performing...
CARMEL RICKARD: Kickbacks in the teeth for democracy
SA ranks ahead of China and Russia in a new report gauging how well countries enforce anti-bribery policies. But its efforts remain ‘limited’
