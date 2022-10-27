×

Opinion / In Good Faith

CARMEL RICKARD: Kickbacks in the teeth for democracy

SA ranks ahead of China and Russia in a new report gauging how well countries enforce anti-bribery policies. But its efforts remain ‘limited’

27 October 2022 - 05:00

Here, for once, is something vaguely positive to say about South Africa and corruption: we’re marginally better than Russia and China at enforcing policies aimed at reducing international bribery.

The assessment comes in a report by Transparency International on the way signatories to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation & Development (OECD) anti-bribery convention are performing...

