Very early one moonlit morning in the middle of World War 2, two Japanese torpedoes sank the SS Tilawa, en route from Bombay to Durban. About 300 passengers and crew were lost when the ship and its cargo sank 2.5km to the bottom of the sea. About 650 others, who survived until help arrived, were taken back to India.
After nearly 80 years, the story has faded from popular memory, though descendants of some of those involved have brought together compelling first-hand survivor accounts, creating a special website dedicated to what they call “a forgotten tragedy”...
CARMEL RICKARD: SA in tussle over sunken treasure
Nearly 80 years after it was sunk, the SS Tilawa is in the spotlight as SA attempts to claim its salvaged cargo — silver bullion worth $43m
