×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / In Good Faith

CARMEL RICKARD: SA in tussle over sunken treasure

Nearly 80 years after it was sunk, the SS Tilawa is in the spotlight as SA attempts to claim its salvaged cargo — silver bullion worth $43m

20 October 2022 - 05:00

Very early one moonlit morning in the middle of World War 2, two Japanese torpedoes sank the SS Tilawa, en route from Bombay to Durban. About 300 passengers and crew were lost when the ship and its cargo sank 2.5km to the bottom of the sea. About 650 others, who survived until help arrived, were taken back to India.

After nearly 80 years, the story has faded from popular memory, though descendants of some of those involved have brought together compelling first-hand survivor accounts, creating a special website dedicated to what they call “a forgotten tragedy”...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.