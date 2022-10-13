Mpact says one of its biggest customers will walk if Caxton prevails in its hostile bid, in the latest twist in this increasingly bitter tussle
A trip to the school toilets left an 11-year-old boy with chemical burns to his head, face and body — and led to a damages claim that will have to be paid by the Northern Cape MEC for education.
The plight of the pupil, named in court papers as T, adds a new twist to the dangers that some toilets pose for children. Only, here the problem was caused by drain-cleaning liquid that had been left unattended...
CARMEL RICKARD: Another school puts pupil at risk
Many children in SA have been injured — or worse — while using toilets at their schools. In a case now before the courts, an 11-year-old boy was badly burnt by drain cleaner
