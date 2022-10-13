×

Opinion / In Good Faith

CARMEL RICKARD: Another school puts pupil at risk

Many children in SA have been injured — or worse — while using toilets at their schools. In a case now before the courts, an 11-year-old boy was badly burnt by drain cleaner

13 October 2022 - 05:00

A trip to the school toilets left an 11-year-old boy with chemical burns to his head, face and body — and led to a damages claim that will have to be paid by the Northern Cape MEC for education.

The plight of the pupil, named in court papers as T, adds a new twist to the dangers that some toilets pose for children.  Only, here the problem was caused by drain-cleaning liquid that had been left unattended...

