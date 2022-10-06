×

Opinion / In Good Faith

CARMEL RICKARD: Employee not to blame in Eskom billing row, rules judge

Yellow Pages publisher Trudon has been found wanting by the labour court after a dispute involving an Eskom advertising contract

06 October 2022 - 05:00

Apart from load-shedding, Eskom’s precarious finances and problems with staff efficiency make themselves felt in some unexpected places. Take, for example, a recent labour court judgment concerning Trudon, the company that produces the Yellow Pages phone book.

When the company dismissed its regional sales manager Robert Greyling, he asked the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation & Arbitration (CCMA) to reconsider the matter. The arbitrator found in favour of Greyling, ordering his reinstatement with retrospective effect, along with back pay of more than R1m. ..

