An imaginative strategy to achieve through legal action what has proved impossible through political means for Western Sahara has foundered on a technicality at the African Court on Human & Peoples’ Rights.
The case, finalised last week, was brought by Ghanaian politician Bernard Mornah against eight countries: Benin, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Mali, Malawi, Tanzania and Tunisia. It attempted to push these, and other African states, into taking a more than theoretical stand on the dispute between Morocco and Western Sahara — the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR). ..
CARMEL RICKARD: No neutral ground on Western Sahara issue
A case at the African Court on Human & Peoples’ Rights has tried to push African states into taking a stand against Morocco’s occupation of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic
