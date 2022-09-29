×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / In Good Faith

CARMEL RICKARD: No neutral ground on Western Sahara issue

A case at the African Court on Human & Peoples’ Rights has tried to push African states into taking a stand against Morocco’s occupation of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic

BL Premium
29 September 2022 - 05:00

An imaginative strategy to achieve through legal action what has proved impossible through political means for Western Sahara has foundered on a technicality at the African Court on Human & Peoples’ Rights.

The case, finalised last week, was brought by Ghanaian politician Bernard Mornah against eight countries: Benin, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Mali, Malawi, Tanzania and Tunisia. It attempted to push these, and other African states, into taking a more than theoretical stand on the dispute between Morocco and Western Sahara — the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR). ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.