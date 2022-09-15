×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / In Good Faith

CARMEL RICKARD: Police bumble their way to embarrassment

Many slip-ups in case of unpaid B&B bill

BL Premium
15 September 2022 - 05:00

A new decision of the labour court troubles me, despite being correct. It concerns Ashley Martin, a police officer, dismissed by the SA Police Service (SAPS) after falsely telling a Gqeberha guest house that the SAPS would pay for him to stay at the facility for several months following his transfer.

When the bill topped R75,000, and the police had still not made any payment, the owner of the B&B approached the SAPS directly. Alerted, the SAPS charged Martin with misconduct and dismissed him. He then approached the safety & security sectoral bargaining council, whose arbitrator found Martin’s dismissal substantively unfair, ordering his reinstatement, though without lost remuneration...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.