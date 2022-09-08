A bid for Grindrod Shipping has been slated as disgracefully low — but if Remgro’s bailed already, should investors follow suit?
The recent AGMs of both investment groups were testy affairs; if only they had more cash to play with
Trump’s Twitter replica, Truth Social, has lost about $6m in its first six months
The fly-by-night developers with grandiose plans to build multimillion-rand penthouses have come and gone, but affordable work, live and play precincts are thriving in downtown Joburg
After apparently turning a corner in Sydney, the Boks need to be aware of a speed bump ahead in Buenos Aires
The nightmare many women fear came true for “N” when a traffic officer, who turned out to be a sexual harasser, stopped her while she was driving.
As N later told it, senior officer Velayuthan Govender said she wasn’t wearing her seat belt and that a tail-light on her car wasn’t working. He then told her to follow him to his official vehicle...
CARMEL RICKARD: End of the road for harassment appeal
The courts have upheld the dismissal of a senior traffic officer who was fired for sexually harassing a motorist
CARMEL RICKARD: End of the road for harassment appeal

The courts have upheld the dismissal of a senior traffic officer who was fired for sexually harassing a motorist
As N later told it, senior officer Velayuthan Govender said she wasn’t wearing her seat belt and that a tail-light on her car wasn’t working. He then told her to follow him to his official vehicle...
