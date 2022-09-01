×

Opinion / In Good Faith

CARMEL RICKARD: When discrimination is seen as reasonable

Discrimination in the workplace on the grounds of disability is prohibited under the Employment Equity Act. But there’s a strict test involved in determining if such discrimination has taken place

01 September 2022 - 05:00

The question of what constitutes unfair discrimination in the workplace has emerged yet again at the labour court, this time in relation to disability. It’s an area where many readers might think the answers would be obvious, given the law’s strong view about discriminating against someone on the grounds of disability.

The dispute here concerns Mandla Tshaya, an operator at African Explosives Ltd (AEL), who had applied for the job of technologist. When he didn’t make it to the short list, he took the matter up with the labour court via the General Industries Workers Union of SA...

