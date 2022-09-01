Massmart CEO Mitch Slape is but one casualty in the Walmart buyout of its local problem child. The US giant hopes that taking it private will finally fix the retailer
The fine against Ben la Grange puts the spotlight on Steinhoff's culture — and pins wrongdoing directly on Markus Jooste
JSE needs to take a close look at dual-class shares before allowing more such listings
Covid and the remote-working trend have taken a hefty toll on the commercial real state sector: more than 3-million square metres of office space is standing empty in SA, costing landlords as much as ...
AfriCamps is expanding its empire of glamping getaways
The question of what constitutes unfair discrimination in the workplace has emerged yet again at the labour court, this time in relation to disability. It’s an area where many readers might think the answers would be obvious, given the law’s strong view about discriminating against someone on the grounds of disability.
The dispute here concerns Mandla Tshaya, an operator at African Explosives Ltd (AEL), who had applied for the job of technologist. When he didn’t make it to the short list, he took the matter up with the labour court via the General Industries Workers Union of SA...
CARMEL RICKARD: When discrimination is seen as reasonable
Discrimination in the workplace on the grounds of disability is prohibited under the Employment Equity Act. But there’s a strict test involved in determining if such discrimination has taken place
