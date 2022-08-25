The restaurant chain’s sales are back at pre-Covid levels, while a tasty cash pile seems to give the group plenty of options
A possible SA law could force Google and Facebook to pay news outlets for their content — something Australia has already imposed
How does Joe Root, English cricket’s leading batsman, prepare before going out into the middle?
The National Prosecuting Authority has drawn harsh criticism for dragging its feet on state capture prosecutions. But prosecutions boss Shamila Batohi says things are moving along - even as the NPA ...
This edited extract from ‘Bekker’s Billions’ reveals how the path to success for SA’s most successful media mogul was anything but certain
A new labour court decision lays it on the line for employees who allege “unfair discrimination” by an employer. It’s a hard matter to prove and the courts aren’t going to be swayed — even by the saddest tale — if the facts don’t amount to this type of discrimination.
Peter Kroon, the acting judge hearing this case, began his decision by remarking that “not all sins in the workplace are the same”, and that “unfair discrimination is an offence of a special kind” with its “own DNA”. He added that this is hardly surprising, given the constitutional value of equality “in a country with a history disfigured by classification ... and oppression”...
CARMEL RICKARD: Fairness and facts
To prove unfair discrimination in the workplace, it’s not enough for employees to show victimisation, unfairness or bad faith — they need to show unequal treatment based on their specific attributes or characteristics
