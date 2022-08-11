×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / In Good Faith

CARMEL RICKARD: Police fail in legal duty to protect

The Mthatha high court has dismissed police claims as ‘disingenuous’ and ‘outrageous’, finding instead that they were negligent in preventing horrific crimes against an Eastern Cape family

BL Premium
11 August 2022 - 05:00

The high court in Mthatha has just decided a case which powerfully brings to mind the looting and killing in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng that shocked SA last year. That’s because both create a deep sense of alarm at police inaction.

The Mthatha court was considering whether police were negligent “in their legal duty of crime prevention” by not taking steps that would have prevented horrific crimes against Tryishile Sitali and his family...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.