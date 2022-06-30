Opinion / In Good Faith CARMEL RICKARD: Handcuffed by their own ignorance A recent appeal court case suggests a gap in the training of SA’s police officers and clarifies the discretion they have when it comes to matters of detention B L Premium

The two police constables who arrested Avril Diljan for damaging a neighbour’s carport could not have suspected that they would end up at the centre of a significant civil case.

The case itself seemed relatively minor: Diljan was accused of damaging the carport by throwing rubbish and stones on it from her first-floor apartment...