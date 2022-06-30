×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / In Good Faith

CARMEL RICKARD: Handcuffed by their own ignorance

A recent appeal court case suggests a gap in the training of SA’s police officers and clarifies the discretion they have when it comes to matters of detention

BL Premium
30 June 2022 - 05:00 Carmel Rickard

The two police constables who arrested Avril Diljan for damaging a neighbour’s carport could not have suspected that they would end up at the centre of a significant civil case. 

The case itself seemed relatively minor: Diljan was accused of damaging the carport by throwing rubbish and stones on it from her first-floor apartment...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now