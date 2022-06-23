CARMEL RICKARD: The perils of glossing over inconvenient truths
An SA lawyer has found himself on the wrong side of Namibia’s supreme court after not being fully transparent about his professional status in SA
23 June 2022 - 05:00
A local attorney has learnt the hard way that ethical standards don’t change just because you cross a national border. And that complete transparency, especially about your professional status, is always a fundamental requirement.
The case concerns lawyer Peter Watson, who wanted to practise in Namibia. He applied for exemption from Namibia’s board for legal education, but there was a precondition: the applicant’s name must appear on a “list, register or roll” of legal practitioners kept by the relevant authority of the country where they had been practising...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now