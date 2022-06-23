Opinion / In Good Faith CARMEL RICKARD: The perils of glossing over inconvenient truths An SA lawyer has found himself on the wrong side of Namibia’s supreme court after not being fully transparent about his professional status in SA B L Premium

A local attorney has learnt the hard way that ethical standards don’t change just because you cross a national border. And that complete transparency, especially about your professional status, is always a fundamental requirement.

The case concerns lawyer Peter Watson, who wanted to practise in Namibia. He applied for exemption from Namibia’s board for legal education, but there was a precondition: the applicant’s name must appear on a “list, register or roll” of legal practitioners kept by the relevant authority of the country where they had been practising...