CARMEL RICKARD: Compassion in the courts It's seldom that issues around mental illness are dealt with humanely in society. Thoughtful decisions by the courts in such cases could lead to kinder communities

It starts off looking like many other post-divorce disputes over maintenance payments for the children. But the matter of JAL vs JL raises an important issue, with potentially wide-ranging impact.

It concerns L, the older child, and her tertiary education fees and related costs...