Opinion / In Good Faith CARMEL RICKARD: A matter of trust(s) Nedbank has been given a bloody nose by the appeal court, after it was found to have misinterpreted disclosure requirements under Fica B L Premium

Retired judge Kees van Dijkhorst may have been bested during the infamous Delmas treason trial over which he presided nearly 30 years ago, but he has now emerged the victor in a rather different court case.

The Delmas treason trial, involving a gruelling 437 court days and spread over four years, was one of the longest in SA history. Eventually, Van Dijkhorst found 11 defendants guilty, handing them sentences of between five and 11 years. The following year, however, the appeal court in Bloemfontein overturned all the convictions...