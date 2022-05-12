Opinion / In Good Faith IN GOOD FAITH CARMEL RICKARD: Judges under the whip A UCT report reveals a lack of support for those on the bench, from inadequate ‘tools of the trade’ to antagonistic staff in the chief justice’s office B L Premium

A new report on the state of the judiciary in Malawi, Namibia and SA gives rare insight into the work-related concerns of local judges.

Members of the bench seldom speak on the record apart from through their decisions but, as part of this report, researchers from the Democratic Governance & Rights Unit at the University of Cape Town interviewed 52 high court judges from these three countries, and asked a number of important questions...