CARMEL RICKARD: Loan sharks taken to task
Reports from the National Consumer Tribunal show unscrupulous lenders have taken advantage of SA’s poorest and most vulnerable
05 May 2022 - 05:00
It’s not just the public purse that has been looted under cover of Covid; SA’s thinnest pockets are being directly raided by moneylenders charging exorbitant, illegal interest rates to the poorest, right through Covid’s desperate times.
Reports of the National Consumer Tribunal show a number of such cases resulting in deregistration and fines of up to R1m, plus other punitive action...
