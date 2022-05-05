Opinion / In Good Faith CARMEL RICKARD: Loan sharks taken to task Reports from the National Consumer Tribunal show unscrupulous lenders have taken advantage of SA’s poorest and most vulnerable B L Premium

It’s not just the public purse that has been looted under cover of Covid; SA’s thinnest pockets are being directly raided by moneylenders charging exorbitant, illegal interest rates to the poorest, right through Covid’s desperate times.

Reports of the National Consumer Tribunal show a number of such cases resulting in deregistration and fines of up to R1m, plus other punitive action...