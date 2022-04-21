Opinion / In Good Faith CARMEL RICKARD: UK suffers accountability hangover after ‘partygate’ David Wolfson, a justice minister in the UK, has resigned in the wake of the scandal surrounding social gatherings at Downing Street during lockdown. It’s a matter, he tells Prime Minister Boris Johnson, of the rule of law B L Premium

Something extraordinary happened in the past week: a respected, successful political figure resigned from his top position, out of principle.

Of course, this isn’t a local story — when last did such a thing happen in SA? Rather, the resignation involved a UK advocate, David Wolfson, known since his 2021 appointment to the House of Lords as Lord Wolfson of Tredegar...