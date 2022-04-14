Opinion / In Good Faith CARMEL RICKARD: Credit system falls short on small estates A high court ruling has found that the National Credit Act, by not giving small deceased estates the same protections as other estates, has failed to promote empowerment B L Premium

Small estates — those valued at less than R250,000 — make up perhaps 75% of SA deceased estates, so you might think that all the technical difficulties would long have been rubbed smooth. But that’s not so, and a recent judgment of the Joburg high court has made some recommendations about a particular problem that it believes needs to be addressed.

MFC vs Mkhwanazi might seem a routine matter, in which a bank (Nedbank) seeks the return of a vehicle because the premiums weren’t kept up to date. But there’s a twist...