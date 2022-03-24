CARMEL RICKARD: Fair work, fair pay
Should authorities pay for work done under a contract later deemed void? The appeals court has found in one such company’s favour
24 March 2022 - 05:00
Suppose a contract is set aside as invalid, what should be done about work completed as part of that contract and due for payment? This is the question at the heart of a new decision by the Supreme Court of Appeal.
The case concerns the Fetakgomo Tubatse local municipality, which concluded a three-year contract with Sekoko Mametja Attorneys. Under this deal, the firm was to deal with debt collection "as and when required"...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now