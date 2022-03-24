Opinion / In Good Faith CARMEL RICKARD: Fair work, fair pay Should authorities pay for work done under a contract later deemed void? The appeals court has found in one such company’s favour B L Premium

Suppose a contract is set aside as invalid, what should be done about work completed as part of that contract and due for payment? This is the question at the heart of a new decision by the Supreme Court of Appeal.

The case concerns the Fetakgomo Tubatse local municipality, which concluded a three-year contract with Sekoko Mametja Attorneys. Under this deal, the firm was to deal with debt collection "as and when required"...