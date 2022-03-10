Opinion / In Good Faith CARMEL RICKARD: Bully boys in blue The Joburg high court has awarded R275,000 in damages against the police for sustained harassment and the abuse of power B L Premium

Are the police moving to include bribery as a regular part of their operations? Or is the case of Boccaccio Bhekumuzi Nhlapo a one-off?

Nhlapo told the high court in Joburg last month that he was home watching TV one November evening in 2019 when he heard the dogs barking and saw a group of about seven police officers trying to get into his property...