CARMEL RICKARD: Bully boys in blue
The Joburg high court has awarded R275,000 in damages against the police for sustained harassment and the abuse of power
10 March 2022 - 05:00
Are the police moving to include bribery as a regular part of their operations? Or is the case of Boccaccio Bhekumuzi Nhlapo a one-off?
Nhlapo told the high court in Joburg last month that he was home watching TV one November evening in 2019 when he heard the dogs barking and saw a group of about seven police officers trying to get into his property...
