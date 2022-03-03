Opinion / In Good Faith CARMEL RICKARD: Sars given a bloody nose by tax court Sars has been given a bloody nose by the tax court, which found it showed ‘an egregious lack of regard’ for a taxpayer’s rights B L Premium

A villain in the view of most should-be taxpayers, the SA Revenue Service (Sars) emerged as the unlikely hero of last month’s budget: the additional revenue it raised ensured that personal income tax and other taxes stayed unchanged, while slight improvements for pensioners and the poor were possible.

But a judgment of the tax court, delivered two days after the budget, shows the revenue authority in a less favourable light...