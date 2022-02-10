Opinion / In Good Faith CARMEL RICKARD: Malawi’s war on corruption Politically connected business leader Thomson Mpinganjira has been granted leave to appeal his conviction for corruption, and a nine-year sentence B L Premium

Like SA and many other countries, Malawi has a problem with corruption. So, when it seemed that prominent, wealthy and politically connected business leader Thomson Mpinganjira might have tried to bribe the judges hearing a constitutional case about whether former president Peter Mutharika really did win a contentious election, the country’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) did everything it could to prosecute the matter.

Unsubstantiated claims of a bribable bench are as rife in Malawi as in SA, so the case — which seemed to show that those with money believed they could buy verdicts — was a sensation. It included the unusual sight of judges in the witness box: five of the six prosecution witnesses were judges who said they reported the attempted bribe to then chief justice Andrew Nyirenda, who in turn got the ACB involved...