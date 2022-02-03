CARMEL RICKARD: Justice for judges
A recent Supreme Court case in Pakistan shows how judges may be targeted when their decisions go against the political establishment
03 February 2022 - 05:00
Since last week’s swearing-in of Ayesha Malik as a Supreme Court justice in Pakistan — the first woman in that position — I have wanted to know more about the country’s highest court.
And what a week it was to trawl Pakistan’s judgments, for on Saturday the court delivered a decision with eye-popping evidence of the difficulties faced by that bench, particularly at the hands of the government...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now