CARMEL RICKARD: Justice for judges A recent Supreme Court case in Pakistan shows how judges may be targeted when their decisions go against the political establishment

Since last week’s swearing-in of Ayesha Malik as a Supreme Court justice in Pakistan — the first woman in that position — I have wanted to know more about the country’s highest court.

And what a week it was to trawl Pakistan’s judgments, for on Saturday the court delivered a decision with eye-popping evidence of the difficulties faced by that bench, particularly at the hands of the government...