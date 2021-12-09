Opinion / In Good Faith CARMEL RICKARD: Social media spat backfires on Eskom employee You can’t insult your senior managers on social media and expect there to be no consequences, a former employee of Eskom has discovered B L Premium

Plenty of people would like to swear at Eskom; plenty already do. But a recent labour court decision makes it clear that Eskom employees, whatever their private views, should watch their language about their bosses, at least on social media.

The case involves senior technician Iteseng Nkgwang, who was dismissed in April 2018 after 13 years with the power utility...