CARMEL RICKARD: Zuma’s doomed appeal
Zuma's decision to approach the African human rights court has law experts baffled. As former president, he should know exactly why that's not possible
28 October 2021 - 05:00
Puzzled international law and human rights experts are still trying to work out what lies behind a recent announcement by the Jacob G Zuma Foundation, established by former president Jacob Zuma.
According to the foundation, Zuma has instructed his lawyers to approach the African Court on Human & Peoples’ Rights with a challenge to the Constitutional Court decision earlier this year that found him in contempt of court...
