CARMEL RICKARD: Zuma's doomed appeal Zuma's decision to approach the African human rights court has law experts baffled. As former president, he should know exactly why that's not possible

Puzzled international law and human rights experts are still trying to work out what lies behind a recent announcement by the Jacob G Zuma Foundation, established by former president Jacob Zuma.

According to the foundation, Zuma has instructed his lawyers to approach the African Court on Human & Peoples’ Rights with a challenge to the Constitutional Court decision earlier this year that found him in contempt of court...