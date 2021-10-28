Opinion / In Good Faith

CARMEL RICKARD: Zuma’s doomed appeal

Zuma's decision to approach the African human rights court has law experts baffled. As former president, he should know exactly why that's not possible

28 October 2021 - 05:00

Puzzled international law and human rights experts are still trying to work out what lies behind a recent announcement by the Jacob G Zuma Foundation, established by former president Jacob Zuma.

According to the foundation, Zuma has instructed his lawyers to approach the African Court on Human & Peoples’ Rights with a challenge to the Constitutional Court decision earlier this year that found him in contempt of court...

