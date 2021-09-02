CARMEL RICKARD: A taxing matter
A company is on the hook for a R1m penalty after it missed a PAYE tax deadline by two days in 2018
02 September 2021 - 05:00
The SA Revenue Service (Sars) seems to be closing in on alleged tax evaders such as Brian Shivambu, brother of EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu, with reports of a R28.2m tax bill.
Few will feel sympathy for the Shivambu brothers as the affairs of the looted VBS bank come under the Sars magnifying glass. Rather, many taxpayers will for once cheer the efforts of the revenue authority...
