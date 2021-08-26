CARMEL RICKARD: Contemptible excuse
Former president Jacob Zuma is not unique in having to serve time in prison for defying a court order, as a legal wrangle in eMalahleni shows
26 August 2021 - 05:00
Former president Jacob Zuma is far from the only litigant in SA to be faced with a contempt of court order and consequent jail term for not obeying a binding judicial decision.
Perhaps the most recent such decision was delivered last week, when the eMalahleni local municipality and its municipal manager, Velile Makedama, had their comeuppance in the Labour Court...
