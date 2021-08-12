Opinion / In Good Faith CARMEL RICKARD: Aid for the desperate A new legal initiative for English-speaking African states will offer training in refugee and migrant law to judges and magistrates BL PREMIUM

At the start of Women’s Month, I reread the latest AU report on the rights of women refugees. Once again, it struck me how women migrants and refugees are disproportionately affected by violence and homelessness.

The report notes that there are "a number of good practices" in AU member states to protect women and girls. But, it continues, existing services to help women deal with sexual and gender-based violence are "wholly inadequate and highly underresourced, considering the staggering number of women and girls who need those services"...