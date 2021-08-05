Opinion / In Good Faith CARMEL RICKARD: UK’s refugee conundrum The legal case of an HIV-positive detainee in the UK highlights some of the challenges facing asylum seekers BL PREMIUM

That bedrock of refugee law, the UN refugee convention, was approved 70 years ago last week. Drawn up in the immediate aftermath of World War 2, the convention, like its signatories, was mostly concerned with the refugee crisis across Europe. In a sense it was backward looking, in that it initially aimed at protecting those within Europe who had become refugees before its signing.

Among the signatories to the initial convention were most African countries, though they were then largely governed as colonies. In other words, many postcolonial, independent African countries "inherited" approval of the original convention...