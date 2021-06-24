CARMEL RICKARD: Child abusers prevail
Diplomatic immunity trumps even the rights of children to safety, two recent judgments in the UK suggest
24 June 2021 - 05:00
Children’s rights take precedence as far as the courts are concerned. At least that’s what we’re used to thinking. But that’s not the case, it turns out, when the parents are diplomats.
Two new decisions from the UK make clear that changes are needed to the law there, and elsewhere, to get the balance right...
