Opinion / In Good Faith CARMEL RICKARD: No free pass The doctrine of immunity for foreign state entities, particularly as concerns commercial or employment matters, is slowly being eroded in law BL PREMIUM

The doctrine of state immunity, which bars litigation against representatives of foreign states, continues its decline, with two new African decisions applying it less restrictively.

These two examples line up with others to illustrate that it might now be less risky to contract with some foreign state entities than it was in even the recent past...