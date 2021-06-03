CARMEL RICKARD: Righting past wrongs in Namibia
Restitution is on the cards for Namibia as a former colonial ruler promises compensation and unjust laws against gay men look to be scrapped
03 June 2021 - 05:00
Namibia is having some success sorting out historic injustices. News last week was that the governments of Germany and Namibia have agreed on compensation for the terrible period, more than a century ago, when German soldiers almost obliterated the Herero and Nama people.
The resolution, many years in the making, includes an apology, new terminology that will at last name these early 20th-century atrocities as a genocide, and a $1.3bn budget for reconstruction and development...
