CARMEL RICKARD: Why conflict of interest laws are vital
A Kenyan case, where a senator who is a lawyer represented someone accused of fleecing the state, reveals why conflict of interest laws are so vital
13 May 2021 - 05:00
For SA members of parliament wanting information on moonlighting, the special code of ethical conduct is the place to start. That’s where I looked this week to see whether a lawyer who becomes an MP can continue practising.
Just ensure there aren’t any conflicts of interest, the code seems to say; declare this as "remunerated employment outside parliament" and get permission from your political party to go ahead with it...
