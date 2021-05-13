Opinion / In Good Faith CARMEL RICKARD: Why conflict of interest laws are vital A Kenyan case, where a senator who is a lawyer represented someone accused of fleecing the state, reveals why conflict of interest laws are so vital BL PREMIUM

For SA members of parliament wanting information on moonlighting, the special code of ethical conduct is the place to start. That’s where I looked this week to see whether a lawyer who becomes an MP can continue practising.

Just ensure there aren’t any conflicts of interest, the code seems to say; declare this as "remunerated employment outside parliament" and get permission from your political party to go ahead with it...