CARMEL RICKARD: Ordeal by giant ego SA's JSC is badly in need of reform to curtail the inquisitorial grandstanding and point-scoring, and sharpen its approach to disciplinary matters

Two countries, two weeks of Judicial Service Commission (JSC) hearings for significant vacancies. But it’s the differences between the two sessions, begun in Kenya and SA last week, that are most striking.

There were similarities, including a concern to ensure safe seating arrangements. In Kenya, this meant the hearings were conducted in a marquee. In SA, the JSC hired a conference room in Sandton, because the complex housing the office of the chief justice has no space big enough to ensure safe distancing...