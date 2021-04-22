CARMEL RICKARD: Ordeal by giant ego
SA's JSC is badly in need of reform to curtail the inquisitorial grandstanding and point-scoring, and sharpen its approach to disciplinary matters
22 April 2021 - 05:00
Two countries, two weeks of Judicial Service Commission (JSC) hearings for significant vacancies. But it’s the differences between the two sessions, begun in Kenya and SA last week, that are most striking.
There were similarities, including a concern to ensure safe seating arrangements. In Kenya, this meant the hearings were conducted in a marquee. In SA, the JSC hired a conference room in Sandton, because the complex housing the office of the chief justice has no space big enough to ensure safe distancing...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now