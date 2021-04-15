Opinion / In Good Faith CARMEL RICKARD: Chief justice ructions Three African countries are shortly due to select new chief justices. The process — and transparency — of appointment couldn’t be more different BL PREMIUM

Three countries in Sub-Saharan Africa need a new chief justice soon: Kenya, Zimbabwe and SA.

Few Kenyans will be unaware of the search for a successor to chief justice David Maraga, who retired earlier this year. The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has been engaged in a well-publicised search for suitable candidates and 10 people will now be interviewed in hearings lasting a fortnight...