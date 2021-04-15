CARMEL RICKARD: Chief justice ructions
Three African countries are shortly due to select new chief justices. The process — and transparency — of appointment couldn’t be more different
15 April 2021 - 05:00
Three countries in Sub-Saharan Africa need a new chief justice soon: Kenya, Zimbabwe and SA.
Few Kenyans will be unaware of the search for a successor to chief justice David Maraga, who retired earlier this year. The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has been engaged in a well-publicised search for suitable candidates and 10 people will now be interviewed in hearings lasting a fortnight...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now