Opinion / In Good Faith CARMEL RICKARD: Why employers need sexual harassment policies Two cases in Malawi highlight the importance of companies having mechanisms in place to deal with sexual harassment in the workplace BL PREMIUM

The idea that sexual harassment — and the lack of an effective system to deal with it — could cost management dearly is still relatively new in many countries. But over the past few weeks it must have been driven home in a big way for employers and employees in Malawi.

First came a high court decision on an employee’s claim for "aggravated damages" because of how management of construction firm Mota-Engil handled her complaint against another staff member...