CARMEL RICKARD: The price of principle causes ructions in Uganda's Supreme Court A ruling on the Ugandan presidential election results has caused ructions in the country's Supreme Court

High drama this week at Uganda’s highest court left me thinking about the problems of judicial leadership. It’s a meaty bone to chew on right now, particularly in SA, as the legal and political community prepares for the departure later this year of chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng.

The Uganda drama took place under the watchful eye of the media. Nine members of the Supreme Court, led by chief justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo, gathered to inform opposition politician Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, more popularly known as Bobi Wine, why he would be allowed to withdraw his petition challenging the outcome of presidential elections held earlier this year...