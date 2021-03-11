Opinion / In Good Faith CARMEL RICKARD: Abuse and misconduct in Malawi An SA legal team was unable to take part in legal action in Malawi due to Covid. But it turns out that the procurement process was itself problematic BL PREMIUM

Just for a moment it seemed that a legal team from SA would share centre stage for the final court drama around Malawi’s failed 2019 "Tippex" election.

The team, led by Joburg senior counsel Dumisa Ntsebeza and instructed by Mboweni Maluleke Attorneys, had reached a retainer agreement with Malawi’s attorney-general and the head of the country’s electoral commission. They were to represent then president Peter Mutharika and the electoral commission in an appeal against the Constitutional Court’s finding that the 2019 elections were invalid and had to be rerun...