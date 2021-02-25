Opinion / In Good Faith CARMEL RICKARD: Oversight unseen As testimony at the state capture inquiry has shown, SA’s parliament is failing in its oversight and accountability rules. How do we fix the problem? BL PREMIUM

Dramatic evidence at the commission of inquiry into state capture, chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, has focused public attention on covert meetings and brown bags of cash. But as sober academic evidence given late last week makes clear, it’s time to ensure this never happens again.

It’s an ironic place to be, given that the overwhelming impulse during the shaping of the present constitution was almost exactly the same: how to ensure that parliament would never again become "the lapdog of the executive"...