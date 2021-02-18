CARMEL RICKARD: Victory over Bitou graft
Bitou’s former municipal manager was rehired after having been fired for financial mismanagement. The court has now set aside his reappointment
18 February 2021 - 05:00
Like good literature, court judgments sometimes have the power to evoke strong feelings in the reader.
Over the past week I’ve experienced both highs and lows reading a new judgment in the case of Bitou municipality (Plettenberg Bay) against Western Cape MEC for local government, environmental affairs & development planning Anton Bredell...
