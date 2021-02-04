Opinion / In Good Faith CARMEL RICKARD: Trouble in Mauritius paradise The last vestiges of colonialism are in the spotlight, as the UK faces legal action around its continued administration of the Chagos Archipelago BL PREMIUM

The tropical islands of Mauritius and the Maldives usually showcase a laid-back holiday approach to life. Not now though. The two are involved in a dispute that’s exciting international law experts and intriguing anyone interested in how to deal with the last vestiges of colonialism — more specifically, with a vestigial ribbon from the old British Empire.

In 1810, the British captured Ile de France and renamed it Mauritius. In the mid-20th century, talks began about independence for this island state and the future of what is now a sticking point, the Chagos Archipelago...