Opinion / In Good Faith CARMEL RICKARD: Would the real Satoshi Nakamoto please stand up Computer scientist Craig Wright sees himself as a man of many parts, but his claim of being bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto is being disputed BL PREMIUM

On his website, Australian computer scientist Craig Wright lists some of his many personae. Appropriately, given his determination to be acknowledged as "Satoshi Nakamoto", the creator of bitcoin, that identity is listed right at the top. But he is also an "eternal student and researcher", as well as a banker, economist, coder and investor. And a lawyer, pastor and mathematician.

What you won’t find on the list is "serial litigator" — though that might be just a matter of time...