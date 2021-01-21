Opinion / In Good Faith CARMEL RICKARD: Errors of judgment over Covid insurance The appeal of a UK high court decision on Covid-related business interruption insurance has made two judges go back on their own opinions BL PREMIUM

Imagine the members of our apparently highly confident Constitutional Court having to write a judgment in which they say they have changed their minds. They had in the past interpreted something in one way, and now found they were wrong and that particular words or concepts had to be interpreted differently.

It’s not easy to envision. But judges do periodically say that they got things wrong, and it is worth noticing when it happens — as was the case last week, when two members of the UK’s highest court conceded that they, too, had made mistakes...