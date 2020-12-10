Opinion / In Good Faith CARMEL RICKARD: Swaziland Medical Aid Fund under fire The Swaziland Medical Aid Fund is in hot water with the Supreme Court after it published an article found to have ‘polluted the judicial stream’ BL PREMIUM

It’s not very sensible, in the midst of a bitter court battle, for one side to act contemptuously of the judges involved in hearing the case. Yet that is what five Supreme Court judges in Eswatini have found the Swaziland Medical Aid Fund (Swazimed) to have done.

Swazimed is in dispute with medical aid administrator Medscheme over what Medscheme says was an early termination of its contract. The dispute went to arbitration and Medscheme was awarded the equivalent of R30m. Now the parties are fighting in court over whether that award should be set aside...