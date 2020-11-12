Opinion / In Good Faith CARMEL RICKARD: No justice in Zimbabwe In circumventing due process around the suspension of a Zimbabwean judge, Emmerson Mnangagwa has blurred the line separating state powers BL PREMIUM

Another appalling violation of the rule of law and individual rights is taking place in Zimbabwe. While ordinary people in that country are routinely denied their rights by the government, police and weak courts, what makes this case different is that the target is a member of the judiciary.

High court judge Erica Ndewere was suspended in October. In the days following that announcement, she brought an urgent application contesting the lawfulness of her suspension and the appointment of a tribunal to consider her fitness to hold office, claiming that proper process had not been followed.