Opinion / In Good Faith CARMEL RICKARD: Mind the gender gap Canada's women Mounties not only get their man, they now get a better deal after a court ruled that certain job-sharing provisions were discriminatory

Canada was one of the most influential sources for SA’s ground-breaking constitution. So I often imagine that Canada’s legal system must long have sorted out the issues with which we still struggle in SA.

But just last week, in one of the most significant equality cases yet heard under Canada’s Charter of Rights, a major new benefit was carved out for women.